NJ’s Best Winter Hacks For Dealing With Freezing Cold Weather

Unless you never leave your house, you can't deny that it's been FREEZING here in the Garden State lately. I don't know why, but it seems to be much colder this winter compared to the past few years.

I walked out of the house this morning and my jeans froze. Not literally, but they got SO COLD so fast! They certainly stiffened up by the time I got to my car.

We're nowhere near ready to begin any sort of countdown to summer. Winter has only just begun here in South Jersey. Strap in, because it's going to be a chilly one.

Best New Jersey Winter Life Hacks

There are things we can do to make the winter months a bit less stressful here in the Garden State. My mom made me buy a bag of cat litter to keep in the trunk of my car when I first started driving. If you ever get stuck on a slippery road, sprinkling just a little bit of kitty litter in the front and back of your tires can give you enough traffic to get back on the road after skidding on some ice.

Take it from me, it's NOT fun when that happens. The kitty litter really did work, though! I still keep some in my trunk to this day.

My brother taught me to always keep duct tape in the car, too. It fixes almost everything and can be used a as fire starter if you ever need one in some sort of emergency situation.

Another great winter life hack for New Jersey's icy mornings: save your coffee grounds! No, seriously... coffee grounds can help the ice melt on your sidewalk or driveway in a pinch.

