Best And Worst States To Find A Job, NJ’s Results Are In

In case you haven't noticed, people are having a difficult time job-hunting these days. Luckily, here in the Garden State, there are a lot more jobs available than, say, a midwestern state like Kansas would have on any given day.

A solid job market matters more today than it did in years past. That's why you should care where you live when it comes to your career.

Not every part of the U.S. has the same number of job opportunities. For example, cities like New York, Chicago, and states like New Jersey are usually bustling job hubs filled with powerful businesses and corporations. These areas host the headquarters of various big industries—think finance, technology, media, and healthcare. They provide plenty of well-paying jobs.

In contrast, smaller towns or rural areas might not have the same level of business activity. Whether due to a lack of population or fewer enterprises setting up shop, these areas often struggle to offer enough jobs for everyone. When folks don’t find good job opportunities nearby, many decide to move to larger cities where jobs are easier to come by. This trend doesn't just affect adults; as young professionals and recent grads, you too might need to consider relocating for better career prospects.

The folks at WalletHub have determined the best and worst states to find a job in the US for 2024.

The number one state in which to get a job at the moment is Washington. Not to be confused with Washington D.C., we're talking about Washington state. It has the highest total survey score with a job market rank of 8 and an economic environment rank of 1.

Washington is the best state for jobs overall, and it’s packed with potential for job-seekers, from busy tech hubs like Seattle to its more rural areas. In addition to being one of the few states that doesn’t charge its workers income tax, it also offers high pay and robust employment protections.

Shockingly enough, New Jersey comes in at number 16 out of 50. It's towards the top of the list, but most people, including myself, would have guessed it'd achieve a higher ranking. When it comes to job opportunities, New Jersey came in pretty low. It's at number 48 on the list. While it's true that there are plenty of jobs here in the Garden State, the truth is people aren't leaving them to move onward and upward. Usually, people leave a job once it's time to move on to collect more money and more responsibility. Now, people just feel lucky enough to even have a job in the current job market we're in.

As you think about your future career, it's important to consider not only the jobs you'll apply for but also the places that will help you secure them. The world is big, and it's yours to explore! So don’t be afraid to think beyond your hometown; where you set down your career roots could make all the difference in your professional journey.

