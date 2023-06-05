Best Cheap Breakfast in New Jersey is Among the Best in U.S.

I guess when it comes to the "Best Cheap Breakfast" that would be making it at home lol Using your own kitchen would be the least expensive way to put a good breakfast on the table, but if you need to head out fast or want to get a change of scenery, we are talking about where to go in the Garden State for the best "cheap" breakfast. Don't be fooled, cheap doesn't have to mean a lousy meal.

In a recent article by Cheapism, they said "They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but that doesn't mean you have to spend big trying to fuel up in the a.m."

Personally, I enjoy a simple continental breakfast on average. Give me a good cup, or two, of coffee and a buttered roll, croissant, and/or pastry and I'm happy. Simple but for me I never have a huge breakfast, except on a weekend trip or vacation.

The Cheapism article selected a spot in Hudson County and the best "Cheap Breakfast" joint in New Jersey. Maybe you have tried it out? "The cozy New Jersey cafe Sam A.M. makes out breakfast dishes and sandwiches with locally sourced ingredients alongside espresso beverages such as fresh-milk lattes. Try the pimento breakfast sandwich with a farm egg and house pimento on ciabatta, oatmeal sweetened with maple syrup and loaded with dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, and pecans, or one of the weekly grits breakfast specials topped with a fried egg and shredded cheese."

Have you visited Sam A.M.? Give us your review, post your comments below and if you have a favorite breakfast spot with a great-priced breakfast, let us know.

