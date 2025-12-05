Is there anything more delicious and tasty on a cold winter day than a great crock of French Onion Soup?

A hearty broth, with onions cooked to perfection, with the perfect combination of some sort of bread and stringy, tasty cheese to top it off.

Magnificent!

READ MORE: We Can't Wait for These Three South Jersey Restaurants to Open

READ MORE: Check Out New Songs About Cape May

Get our free mobile app

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield Brings the French Onion Soup

I don't think there's any other restaurant that I frequent that I can say I've continuously ordered the same dish time and time again - for 28 years!

The one restaurant where I almost always order the same thing is Ventura's Offshore Cafe in Northfield.

Always in the winter, and sometimes when the weather's warm, I get their French Onion Soup.

And for 28 years, I've constantly been served just the best French Onion Soup ever. It's always delicious and hits the spot.

Then the crock of soup arrives, it's always overflowing with that cheese goodness - so much so that's I'll pick it right off the side of the crock and eat it like that.

Bravo Offshore Cafe. Bravo!

What's your consistent always-order South Jersey restaurant dish?

Other Great Dishes to Order at Offshore Cafe

Offshore's pasta dishes are always delicious, and their Smash Burger makes a great lunch any day of the week.

The Tuna L'Esparance makes a great appetizer, too!

I love the roaring fireplace in the winter!

OK, time for lunch! Guess where I'm headed!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly