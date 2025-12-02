Singer Songwriter Kenan Salazar is on some sort of quest to write and perform a song about each and every New Jersey county. I'm not quite sure if someone is paying him for his efforts or not.

Salazar is a graduate of the Berklee School of Music, and he seems to be a pretty talented young man.

It's my opinion that these "county songs" may not be his best work. Again, my opinion, but I don't thing they're very good.

A Song (and Video) About Cape May County

Kenan Salazar has recently released his Cape May County song and video. It appears to be his 7th "county song." You can check it out below.

Salazar's video is not bad, but the song, just seems to be blah. The video? Kinda dark - he made the video on a cloudy day. Isn't Cape May about sunshine?

Watch it, listen to it, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

We wish Mr. Salazar good luck in his future New Jersey County endeavors.

Check Out Another Recent Cape May Song

Earlier this year, we heard another new song about Cape May. This one is from Nikki Fournier, 27, and Hannah McGlade, 18, sisters from Upper Township.

I really like this one - it's more of a "song" and not just someone singing about different locations in the county. Their song is below, and you can learn more here.

Move over "Wildwood Days", and "On the Way to Cape May", there are new song choices for Cape May!

