Think There’s Nothing To See In NJ? Take A Hike

Photo by Norbert Buduczki on Unsplash

It’s no secret that New Jersey gets a bad rap.

When people think of the Garden State, they picture turnpikes, traffic, and industrial skylines—not forests, wetlands, and peaceful trails.

If you’re from South Jersey (or even just visiting), you know the truth: this part of the state is an underrated goldmine for outdoor lovers.

You don’t need to drive hours to the Poconos or the Catskills to get your nature fix. It’s all right here—hidden in plain sight. Have you ever gone hiking in South Jersey?

Photo by wisconsinpictures on Unsplash
Wharton State Forest: Pine Barrens Adventure Central

Stretching across over 100,000 acres, Wharton is the ultimate Pine Barrens playground. Whether you’re hiking along the Batona Trail or paddling down the Mullica River, Wharton offers serious “get away from it all” vibes. The trails wind through forests, cedar swamps, and sand roads that feel like another planet!

Google Street View
Estell Manor Park: A Hidden Gem with History

Estell Manor Park combines peaceful hiking trails with cool history. The 1.8-mile boardwalk trail through the wetlands is perfect for an easy stroll, and the ruins of the old munitions plant give it a haunted, post-apocalyptic vibe—ideal for your next photo dump.

Google Street View
Cattus Island County Park: Coastal Vibes, No Toll Required

Right outside Toms River, Cattus Island brings some coastal ecology into the mix. With several miles of trails, salt marshes, and osprey nests, it’s a perfect low-key weekend adventure. Bonus: the butterfly garden in spring is straight-up magical.

Whenever you hear someone say there’s nothing to do in Jersey—tell ‘em to take a hike… literally.

