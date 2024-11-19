25 towns that everyone in New Jersey dreams of living in

Picture this: after a long day at work today, you head home, the gates to your very large home open, you slowly drive up a long curved driveway, and you park your car in front of your rather large home...

It's fun to dream, isn't it? Especially when you're stuck in red light after red light after working 65 hours per week just to make ends meet in New Jersey.

But where, exactly, do those dreams turn into reality in the Garden State?

We turned to our friends at Stacker and Niche which recently compiled some data to determine the 25 best places to live in this state.

Their rankings took all kinds of things into consideration — schools, median home value/median rent, etc.

But before we dive in, consider this: living in a "best place" certainly comes with a hefty price tag. Many of the homes in these two dozen or so locales can easily set you back well over a million bucks.

So grab a large glass of wine and a mortgage calculator and picture yourself living in one of the 25 best places in all of New Jersey...

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New Jersey using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

