Best Paying Jobs in Atlantic City

Something weird is happening. It seems like everywhere we go, there's a shortage of workers. On the other hand, it seems like a lot of people are looking for work. What's the deal?

Depending on your skills, you can make a very good living here in New Jersey. Stacker.com released a list of the top 50 paying jobs right here in Atlantic City. They include the average annual salary in our area, and they compare it to comparable positions nationally.

Detectives and criminal investigators have an intriguing job. They put in a lot of training and then have to work their way up to this position. The average annual salary for this position in our region is $98,000.

Much of our society depends on computers, and because of this, people with knowledge of computers can do very well. Here in our area, Computer Analysts earn an average of just under $91,000.

General or Operations Manager. This is a title that has many different meanings depending on the business you're working at. You've got to be well-round with knowledge of many positions in an organization, and you must be able to manage people.

The very top earners here in our region? Emergency Physicians earn nearly $308,000 on average per year. These are doctors who are based in emergency rooms in hospitals throughout our area. They are highly skilled individuals who save lives on a daily basis.

For the complete list of the 50 top paying jobs in the Atlantic City area, check out the story on Stacker.com.

The 50 jobs that earn the most money in Atlantic City (msn.com)

