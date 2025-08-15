When people talk about South Jersey boardwalk pizza, the big matchups usually get all the love: Mack’s vs. Sam’s in Wildwood. Prep's vs. Manco & Manco in Ocean City.

But, what about a head-to-head we rarely hear about: Prep's in Ocean City vs. Sam’s in Wildwood?

Preps vs. Sam’s: A Boardwalk Pizza Battle Nobody Talks About

Now that Dave Portnoy has stirred the sauce (see what I did there?) by rating Manco & Manco slightly higher than Prep's, it's time to throw another wildcard into the mix.

When I go to Ocean City, I’m usually always loyal to Prep's these days. There’s just something about that spot on the Ocean City Boardwalk. The vibe, the nostalgia, and the fact that you can grab a slice and a soft-serve cone in one stop? It's a total game changer for families with little ones.

Then, you cruise down the Garden State Parkway to Wildwood, and Sam’s is waiting. The sauce is sweet but balanced, the cheese pull is next-level, and that crust? Golden perfection. If we’re talking just the slice itself, I’ll admit it… Sam’s has a slight edge in my opinion.

Pizza Quality vs. Experience: What Really Matters?

Pizza is more than just dough, sauce, and cheese, isn’t it? I say it’s about the whole experience.

Prep's brings that friendly, family boardwalk energy that screams summer in Ocean City. Sam’s Pizza Palace is all business, get your slice, eat on the go, move on to your next Wildwood thrill.

If I had to pick? Sam’s takes the crown for flavor. But, I’d say Preps wins the overall boardwalk experience.

Your Turn: Which Slice Reigns Supreme?

So, which place is your favorite: Prep's or Sam’s? Let us know in the app. Maybe we’ll FINALLY settle this boardwalk battle once and for all.

