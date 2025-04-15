15 South Jersey restaurants to visit now before Shoobies invade the shore

While we all love our neighbors from Pennsyltucky and all of their quirks, they'll all be here before we know it.

Whether you realize it or not, Memorial Day Weekend is not too far away, so what does that mean for us Jersey Shore locals?

We got about six weeks to visit some of the most popular restaurants around here without having to wait 90 minutes for a table on a Saturday evening.

Again, we welcome with open arms those from Pennsylvania and the tons of money that they spend here, but we all know what it's like trying to visit a restaurant down the shore on a summer weekend.

Ocean City boardwalk Ocean City boardwalk (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Where to eat at the NJ shore during April and May

As we are now past the halfway mark of April and the weather is turning warmer (at least in theory), some of our most popular restaurants are either reopening for the season or are returning to more normal business hours.

So, enjoy the next few weeks of relative peace and quiet and support some of these fantastic local restaurants. As always, best to call ahead before you go to make sure these places are open... enjoy!

