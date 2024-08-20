Sip, Relax, Repeat: Your Complete Guide To NJ’s Wineries

Summer season is winery season here in the Garden State. What? Did you think all anybody did in New Jersey during the warmer months was hit the beach? On the contrary. Here in Jersey, we love a good Sunday Funday at the winery.

The popularity of the winery scene in New Jersey has been growing for several reasons over the last few years, and it’s definitely an interesting trend to dive into, for sure.

First, let's examine the reasons why grapes grow well in the Garden State. New Jersey has a variety of climates and soil types across its regions, which is great for growing different types of grapes. This diversity allows for a wide range of wines.

Over the last few decades, there’s been significant investment in the local wine industry. Wineries have been improving their facilities, techniques, and marketing, which has raised the quality of New Jersey wines and increased their appeal. Plenty of wineries in this part of the region are now popular hot spots for hosting events, festivals, and tastings that draw visitors from all over. This not only promotes the wineries themselves but also benefits nearby restaurants, hotels, and other businesses.

Best NJ wineries to check out this summer

Many New Jersey wineries are deeply involved in their communities, too. It's beautiful to see how much they strive to give back to the place in which they do business. They host various events like wine festivals, live music, and local craft fairs, which attract people from all the surrounding towns and beyond. Obviously, these events are great for those on the hunt for their next viral social media backdrop, as well.

If you have yet to get out to one of the Garden State's beautiful wineries yet this summer, we've got a whole list of them for you to try!

Your Complete NJ Summer 2024 Winery Guide A complete list of all 56 wineries in New Jersey.