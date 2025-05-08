I love chili. All kinds of chili: hot, spicy, or mild, I can handle it all. Beans or no beans, sure, either way.

How about sweet chili? When it's good, yes!

In my never-ending search for great food, I've found the best sweet chili in the area. It's at Tailgaters Neighborhood Sports Bar and Grill in Galloway Township.

Tailgaters in Galloway has great food

Tailgaters is a fun place to go after work, after a round of golf, or just to watch a game and grab a cold beer or two.

They also have some great food, and each time I visit, I try something I've never tried before.

Their Happy Hour is a great opportunity to try new items, and that's what I did. Their Happy Hour is Monday through Saturday from 3 til 6 pm - and, again from 9 - 11 pm. According to their menu, you get a dollar off cocktails and beers, and off their appetizer and pizza menus.

That's some great sweet chili

On my most recent visit, my dining partner and I ordered several items including the chili. Man their chili is good! Sweet and meaty, with a great, unique taste. (I actually took some home so I could enjoy some the next day!)

I'm not usually a big fan of beans in chili, but they didn't overdue the amount of beans, so I really didn't notice. The sweet beef and bean chili was topped with cheese - and from the first look, it kind of resembled the french onion soup that we also ordered, with cheese bubbling over the side of the crock.

Delicious!

Don't forget the burgers!

Tailgaters has always been a great spot for burgers. On this trip I tried their sliders for the first time. Good stuff!

We ordered both the cheeseburger sliders and the buffalo chicken sliders. The buffalo chicken sliders were my favorite. The combination of the buffalo sauce, the ranch sauce, and the pickle really made it a tasty treat.

If you're looking for a great hangout - with great food and drink, Tailgaters on Route 30 in Galloway is a great choice!

