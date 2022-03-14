Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Bike/Car Crash on Black Horse Pike in EHT

An 18-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident was seriously injured in a car-bicycle accident on the Black Horse Pike Monday afternoon.

Egg Harbor Township Police say the accident happened just after 2:30 pm on Route 40 near the intersection with Uibel Avenue.

Here are the accident details from police:

"A 2012 GMC Terrain, operated by Dana Sessoms, 50 years old from Atlantic City, was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike in the area of Uibel Ave. when Andrew Gonzalez, 18 years old from Egg Harbor Township, rode his bicycle from the shoulder into the roadway, crossing in front of Ms. Sessoms vehicle. The GMC struck Mr. Gonzalez in the fast lane of travel on the Black Horse Pike, and he was thrown from his bicycle to the ground."

Gonzalez suffered serious injuries and was transported to AtlantiCare Hospital in Atlantic City. His condition is not known. Neither Sessoms nor her passengers were injured.

The accident remains under investigation.

Traffic was detoured in the area for about 2 hours.

SOURCE: Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

