Big Bucks: South Jersey Gets 2 NJ Lottery Winners in 3 Days

If you need some good news, South Jersey just had two big lottery winners in a span of fewer than 72 hours.

And that news is even better if you are actually holding one of those winning tickets, obviously.

$50,000 Powerball winner this past Saturday

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said one ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3rd, drawing, which makes that slip of paper worth $50,000.

That ticket was sold at Wawa on Crown Point Road in Thorofare, Gloucester County.

Those winning numbers were 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X.

A bigger jackpot hit on Monday

Following that win, one lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $195,434 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Monday, December 5th.

That winning ticket was sold at Pantry 1 Food Mart on Marlton Pike in Pennsauken, Camden County.

Those winning numbers were 10, 11, 18, 28, and 43 and the XTRA number was 05.

