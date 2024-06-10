Big Changes Headed To New Jersey Walmart Prices… AGAIN

What store would you consider your favorite for grocery shopping?

Here in the Delaware Valley, we're lucky to have so many grocery store options within a fairly decent driving distance. Some people in this country have to drive 40 minutes to the nearest grocery store. In New Jersey, we've got everything from Costco, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's to Aldi, Acme, and Shop Rite. That means we've got the luxury of shopping around for the best prices.

We may have a great selection of grocery stores here in the Garden State, but that's not to say that we don't all have our go-to spot. For many people in New Jersey, that store is Walmart. They're known for having decent prices and the selection of everything from groceries to household items to fashion has drastically improved over the last few years.

Now, the folks at Walmart are planning yet another drastic change that all frequent Walmart shoppers should be aware of.



Walmart to roll out new pricing

If you notice a few price tag changes on all of your favorite items, just know that this is just the beginning. Walmart has announced that they're planning to switch to a new digital price tag system in the next year or so.

When we say "price tag," we're referring to the tag that's stationary on the shelf in front of where the item is positioned for sale.

Digital price tags coming to a Walmart near you

Digital price tags are the price tags of the future, apparently. They've already tested it out in places like Texas and plan to expand over the next few years.

These digital tags will allow for a much easier method of updating prices, thereby creating a better customer experience. Since it'll be much easier on the employees, they should be a lot happier when chatting with customers.

Do you support this new innovation? Let us know on the app!



