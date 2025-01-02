24 people hit big New Jersey Lottery jackpots last week, including a $2M prize
Imagine waking up Christmas morning with gifts to open, spending time with family and friends, having a great holiday dinner — and winning $2 million.
That is exactly what happened to one person in New Jersey last week who hit a $2 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas Day.
Suddenly, those socks and underwear under your tree seem to pale in comparison.
That big winner was one of two dozen people who scored $10,000 or more last week playing various games from the New Jersey Lottery.
Here's who won what where from December 23rd to 29th across the great Garden State...
- December 23rd — $10,000 from Millionaire Maker - Wawa on Route 35 in Hazlet, Monmouth County
- December 23rd — $50,000 from Powerball - Pac-a-Sack on Main St. in Lumberton, Burlington County
- December 24th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Cavaco Supermarket on Ferry St. in South River, Middlesex County
- December 24th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - 7-11 on South Ave. East in Cranford, Union County
- December 25th — $2,000,000 from Powerball - sold via jackpocket.com
- December 25th — $10,000 from Classic Bingo - Discount Town Liquor II on South Main Rd. in Vineland, Cumberland County
- December 26th — $20,000 from $20,000 Loaded - Singin on Lakewood Rd. in Toms River, Ocean County
- December 26th — $20,000 from Crossword - Kabir Management, Inc., on Elizabeth Ave. in Newark, Essex County
- December 27th — $10,000 from 200X Cash Blitz - Linden Convenience and Deli on W. Saint Georges Ave. in Linden, Union County
- December 27th — $30,000 from Mega Millions - Hometown Food Mart on Fischer Blvd. in Toms River, Ocean County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Jaycee's on First Ave. in Denville, Morris County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Woodstown News Agency on N. Main St. in Woodstown, Salem County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - United Check Cashing on Plaza Centre in Secaucus, Hudson County
- December 27th — $494,401 from Jersey Cash 5 - ShopRite on Rt. 38 in Hainesport, Burlington County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Krauszer's on S. Main St. in Manville, Somerset County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Towne Check Cashing on Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield, Essex County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Surya Sunny LLC on Park Ave. in Guttenberg, Hudson County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - Fast & Friendly Food Mart on E. Mill Rd. in Maple Shade, Burlington County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - 7-11 on W. Upper Ferry Rd. in Ewing, Mercer County
- December 27th — $10,000 from Mega Millions - ShopRite Liquor on W. Passaic St. in Rochelle Park, Bergen County
- December 28th — $10,000 from It's Gold Outside - Plains Pharmacy on Valley Rd. in Wayne, Passaic County
- December 29th — $20,000 from Double Cash - 7-11 on N. Olden Ave. in Trenton, Mercer County
- December 29th — $20,000 from $250,000 Crossword - Eatontown Exxon on Rt. 35 in Eatontown, Monmouth County
