Big NJ Lottery winners: $4M in Bergen County, $400K in Cape May County
There has been no shortage of big lottery winners recently across the great Garden State.
Sadly, I was not one of them, but I digress...
According to New Jersey Lottery officials, two giant jackpots were just won in Bergen County, and another was hit in Cape May County.
$4 million winner in Bergen County
One lottery player in Bergen County just won a $4 million top prize with the 200X Cash Blitz game. That ticket was purchased at Krauzer’s on West Main Street in Ramsey.
That anonymous winner elected to take the cash value — $2,409,200 — and was quoted by lottery officials as saying the winnings wouldn't change that person's life.
$100,000 lottery winner
Also in Bergen County, last Wednesday, January 22nd, someone won $100,000 playing the Loteria Grande scratch-off game. That ticket was bought at Township Stationery on Pascack Road in Washington Township.
$400,000 lottery winner in Cape May County
Meanwhile, at the other end of the state, one fortunate person won $400,000 playing the Crossword Bonanza scratch-off game this past Saturday, January 25th.
That lucky ticket came from U.S. Gas on Route 47 in Rio Grande.
