There has been no shortage of big lottery winners recently across the great Garden State.

Sadly, I was not one of them, but I digress...

According to New Jersey Lottery officials, two giant jackpots were just won in Bergen County, and another was hit in Cape May County.

$4 million winner in Bergen County

One lottery player in Bergen County just won a $4 million top prize with the 200X Cash Blitz game. That ticket was purchased at Krauzer’s on West Main Street in Ramsey.

Krauszers' in Ramsey NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That anonymous winner elected to take the cash value — $2,409,200 — and was quoted by lottery officials as saying the winnings wouldn't change that person's life.

$100,000 lottery winner

Also in Bergen County, last Wednesday, January 22nd, someone won $100,000 playing the Loteria Grande scratch-off game. That ticket was bought at Township Stationery on Pascack Road in Washington Township.

Township Stationery on Pascack Road in Washington Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps

$400,000 lottery winner in Cape May County

Meanwhile, at the other end of the state, one fortunate person won $400,000 playing the Crossword Bonanza scratch-off game this past Saturday, January 25th.

US Gas on Route 47 in Rio Grande NJ - Photo: Google Maps

That lucky ticket came from U.S. Gas on Route 47 in Rio Grande.

