It's almost that time of the year: the holidays!

The traditional kick-off to the holiday season is Black Friday, often called the biggest shopping day of the year.

Are you still shopping on Black Friday, or do you do all your shopping online these days?

List of Top Malls for Black Friday Shopping Includes King of Prussia Mall

Malls were rated nationwide for best shopping experience on Black Friday, and one mall in the Delaware Valley finished at number three. (Being number three out of hundreds ain't bad!)

King of Prussia Mall, just outside Philadelphia, is being celebrated as one of the best for holiday shopping. According to a study by iGaming experts Casinority, King of Prussia did great when it came to mall hours, store variety, and crowding.

When was the last time you were at the King of Prussia Mall?

When it comes to crowding on Black Friday, it was found that the King of Prussia Mall allowed for 4.3 square meters of space for each visitor. (Why are they using the metric system in this study?)

King of Prussia also did great in terms of store variety, with a whopping 382 stores. That's second in the nation, behind only the Mall of America. (King of Prussia has five department stores.)

In term of operating hours, King of Prussia Mall will be open 15 hours on Black Friday.

Which Mall is #1 for Black Friday Shopping?

The study determined that the best mall for Black Friday is Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise Florida. South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa ranked second. King of Prussia Mall was actually tied in third place with Millcreek Mall in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Rounding out the top five malls were Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, and Palisades Center in West Nyack, New York.

