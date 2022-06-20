Yes, there are bears in South Jersey.

And, apparently, they occasionally like to play golf.

Or at least check out the course.

Case in point, the Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department says a black bear was spotted Sunday near Atlantis Golf Course, which is off of the intersection of Radio Road and Country Club Blvd.

Atlantis Golf Course in Little Egg Harbor NJ - Photo: Google Maps Atlantis Golf Course in Little Egg Harbor NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities say if you see the bear, do not approach it and call Little Egg Harbor police at (609) 296-3666.

Get our free mobile app

Not the first bear sighting in South Jersey

Almost two years ago to the day on June 22, 2020, officials in Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, received reports of a bear near a condo complex near the Atlantic City Expressway. That sighting was one of several across South Jersey within the span of a couple of weeks.

What to do if you encounter a black bear

If you do encounter a bear, remain calm and remember that the bear is likely more scared of you than you are of him.

While the odds of encountering a black bear are pretty small here in South Jersey, it is possible. So, what do you do? The Humane Society offers these tips:

Stand and face the bear directly. Never run away from or approach him.

Make yourself look as big as possible by spreading your arms.

Make as much noise as possible.

In the very rare case that a black bear does attack you, fight back -- don’t play dead.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.