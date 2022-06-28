There was much to celebrate on the set of The Voice recently. Not only is the show filming for the upcoming fall season, but the cast had two birthdays to commemorate. Host Carson Daly and veteran coach Blake Shelton each celebrated birthdays in June.

"Thank you to my @nbcthevoice family for celebrating my birthday & @blakeshelton’s yesterday at work," Daly writes on Instagram. "Also to my wife @siriouslydelicious for shocking me by flying across the country for less than 24 hrs to spend it with me. Love you."

All four coaches — including newcomer Camila Cabello — posed for a photo with the show's host. The other photos show the two birthday men together, Daly's wife Siri, and the final photo shows the deliciously sweet spread complete with cookies, champagne and a cake that said "Happy Birthday Blake & Carson" in gold icing.

Daly marked 49 years on June 22, while Shelton turned 46 on June 18.

The country singer and television host have become close during their time working on The Voice. Both have been a part of the reality singing competition series since the beginning.

Their working relationship has become a personal one, as Shelton and Gwen Stefani asked Daly to officiate their wedding in 2021. The "Come Back as a Country Boy" singer is also teaming up with Daly for a new television show, Barmageddon. The show will pit celebrities against one another in both classic and unique bar games, all in the name of charity.

No premiere date has been set for Barmageddon yet, but fans will be happy to see both Daly and Shelton in the fall on The Voice. Stefani will return to the show along with John Legend. Camilla Cabello is a new addition to the revolving red chairs this year, but she already has a boost of confidence from Daly.

"Shout to our brand new coach @camila_cabello for immediately becoming family & crushing it on the show! Can’t wait for you all to see it in Sept! The talent is maybe the best I’ve ever seen so far..." Daly adds on his Instagram birthday post.

The Voice returns for Season 22 on NBC in September of 2022. An official start date is to be announced.