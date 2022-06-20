Gwen Stefani posted a Father's Day celebration message on Sunday (June 19) for her country superstar husband and her three kids' bonus dad, Blake Shelton. The post, which shows a series of images from their family life together, even references one of Shelton's own hit songs.

"We all love u sooooo much," Stefani writes in the caption. "God really gave me you for the ups and downs."

That line is in reference to Shelton's 2011 No. 1 country hit, "God Gave Me You," which he included on the track list of his Red River Blue album that year. Shelton's version of the track — which was initially written and recorded by Christian contemporary artist Dave Barnes in 2010 — earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

In addition to the many sweet snapshots of Shelton spending time with Stefani's three boys, the Father's Day tribute also features slow-motion video of the family enjoying a game of catch.

Stefani and Shelton officially cemented their blended family status when the two superstars got married in July 2021. Stefani's three children — 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo — are from her previous marriage to actor Gavin Rossdale, but they've been a big fixture in Shelton and Stefani's relationship, and were a prominent part of their wedding. The two older children even signed their names as official witnesses on Shelton and Stefani's marriage certificate.

Over on TikTok, Stefani was also eager to express her gratitude to her kids' bonus dad for Father's Day. She posted a sweet video of Shelton tussling with Apollo at home, captioning the post, "grateful for u every day."