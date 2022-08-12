Blake Shelton Will Play the Wildwood Beach in June 2023

Year three of the Barefoot Country Music Festival in Wildwood is going to be off the hook!

We're excited to announce the first headliner for next year's festival on the Wildwood Beach will be Blake Shelton!

One of country music's biggest hitmakers, he's also the star of TV's The Voice - the only judge who's appeared on every season.

The 2023 Barefoot Country Music Fest will be on the Wildwood Beach June 15 - 18 and early bird tickets are now on sale! (Prices will go up soon.)

Blake Shelton is the first artist announced for next year's event, with dozens more announcements expected to follow.

For early bird tickets and more information, click here.

Make plans to join us on the Wildwood Beach in June of 2023!

