As if I needed another excuse to visit one of my favorite places in all of South Jersey. Twist my arm...

The Cape May Zoo is, no doubt, one of the best places to spend an afternoon in South Jersey. First of all, it's free. Second of all, it's ALWAYS a good time.

The zoo just welcomed a brand new dynamic duo that will now call South Jersey home. Welcome the bobcats!

Brother Sister Bobcats Cape May Zoo Cape May Zoo via Facebook loading...

Brother and Sister Bobcats At The Cape May Zoo

These two cuties actually had quite a far distance to travel to get here. According to a Facebook post shared by the Cape May Zoo, they came from a facility in Arizona back in March. Ever since arriving, they've been decompressing and getting used to life in the Small Mammals section of the zoo.

This brother and sister were born back in June 2024, so it's almost time for their first birthday party!

They're young, too cute to boot, super playful, and totally worth paying a visit to see.

Cape May Zoo Google Maps loading...

Plan A Visit To The Cape May Zoo

The weather is FINALLY warming up. I'm more than a little excited. If you ask me, there's no better time to visit the zoo than on a gorgeous, South Jersey spring or summer day. Whether you're a lucky local or just visiting the area, the Cape May Zoo is one of the best (and free!) ways to enjoy a sunny day outdoors.

Zoo hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. so make sure to grab the family, a camera (digital cameras are back, ya know), and maybe pack a lunch - then come see the REAL bobcats running around South Jersey... enclosed, of course.

No word on names for these two yet. We'll keep you posted!

