Body Cam Footage Released of Pleasantville Dollar Store Shooting

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office has released several videos of police body cam footage from the police officer-involved shooting outside the Dollar General Store in Pleasantville, in Atlantic County, back on May 24.

WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAINED IN THIS STORY ARE GRAPHIC.

The Ocean County Prosecutor is in charge of the investigation of the incident that happened outside the store on South New Road.

Jalial Whitted, 37, of Pleasantville was shot in the incident. He continues to recover from his injuries.

According to Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, the investigation has found that an individual - later determined to be Whitted - discharged a gun at the store at about 935am. Minutes later police officers arrived on the scene and found Whitted in the store, with a gun sticking out of his pocket.

"As additional officers arrived, Mr. Whitted walked toward the officers and refused to follow directions to stop and drop to the ground, at which time Mr. Whitted said to the officers “shoot me.” The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by backing away and allowing Mr. Whitted to exit the store and stand on the front sidewalk. Mr. Whitted then reached for and placed his hand on the handgun in his right pocket, at which time five police officers discharged their duty firearms at him. "

There are several videos that have been released showing the shooting from different officers' body cams.

WARNING: These videos are extremely GRAPHIC and show the shooting and aftermath.

According to Billhimer, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

