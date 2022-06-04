Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach
The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered.
Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday, May 31st while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood.
Police say Williams' family has been notified of the recovery. The Medical Examiners' Office responded to the recovery scene and provided assistance to police.
Get our free mobile app
SOURCE: Wildwood Crest Police via News Release.
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.