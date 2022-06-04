Body of Lost Swimmer Recovered on Wildwood Crest NJ Beach

The body of a swimmer who went missing earlier in the week has been recovered.

Wildwood Crest Police say the body of Alfred Williams was recovered early Saturday morning at Palm Road and the beach in the Borough of Wildwood Crest. Williams, 19, of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania had gone missing shortly after 4 pm on Tuesday, May 31st while swimming about 100 - 200 yards off the shore near Andrews Avenue and the beach in Wildwood.

Police say Williams' family has been notified of the recovery. The Medical Examiners' Office responded to the recovery scene and provided assistance to police.

SOURCE: Wildwood Crest Police via News Release.