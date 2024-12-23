Body Reportedly Found in Fridge in Bellplain State Forest

Several outlets are reporting that a dead body was found in an abandoned refrigerator in Bellplain State Forest, in Cape May County.

News came out Sunday

The Facebook site, NJ Public Safety News Alerts appears to have been first with the news Sunday afternoon, reporting that police activity at the Narrows Road and East Creek Trailhead was happening, and that a body was found inside a refrigerator. It was reported that Park Police and New Jersey State Police were on the scene.

Dennis Township's Municipal Government's Facebook page also confirmed the find:

The discovery is also being reported by other news outlets.

NJ.com says it's confirmed the discovery by police.

No other information is available, as of this writing.

Bellplain State Forest is almost 100 years old

Bellplain State Forest was first established in 1928 according to NJ.gov.

There are over 140 miles of trails in the forest, and activities that take place there include hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, biking, swimming and camping.

