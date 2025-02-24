If you're from North Carolina or if you have ever visited anywhere in the South, you probably already know how legendary Bojangles is. The most exciting news EVER surrounding fried chicken—Bo's will FINALLY be making its way to both North AND South Jersey in 2025.

I'm going to be the first to say this—Bojangles is about to become the new go-to breakfast spot for the entire Garden State once all the locations open. If you've never gotten the chance to try any of their food before, I want you to RUN when they first open. You can thank me later. Once you try their breakfast sandwiches (or even the Cajun chicken), you're hooked for life.

The Cajun Chicken

Seasoned perfectly with a crispy coating like no other-ladies and gentlemen, that's Bojangles' Cajun chicken. It's my FAVORITE. The flavor isn't replicated anywhere else here in the Garden State. I love Popeyes, don't get me wrong. It's no Bo's, though. Not all the chicken at Bojangles is Cajun-style, it just happens to be my favorite flavor. Bo's chicken will soon be all of NJ's go-to comfort food of choice. The Cajun chicken just hits in a way so many other flavors found here just can't.

Bo Berry Biscuits

Those that really know me will understand exactly why I HAVE to bring up the Bo Berry Biscuits from Bojangles. First of all, it's important to understand that I prefer salty over sweet. I'm a sucker for ice cream and soft chocolate chip cookies, but that's about it. Bojangles' Bo Berry Biscuits changed the game for me. They're these fluffy blueberry biscuits with yummy icing on top that are SO delicious that I always bring home at least a dozen or more when I head back up to Jersey from visiting family in North Carolina.

Even my friends know that if I've been down south, Bo Berries are coming home with me. Once you try them, you won't be able to resist. The glaze on top is the best part.

NJ's First Bojangles Location

Multiple sources have confirmed they very 1st NJ location will be off of Route 35 in Neptune. In South Jersey, you'll see their first location open up in Vineland, Cumberland County.

Personally, I think Bojangles is a GREAT addition to the NJ chicken scene. I think I'm most excited for some Bo Berry Biscuits, though

