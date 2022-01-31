For his music video for "How to Talk to Girls," Brantley Gilbert enlisted the two people who inspired the song itself: His wife, Amber and the couple's young daughter, Braylen.

Though Gilbert is known for his rough and rowdy live shows and tempo-driven party songs, fans get to see a softer side of the singer in his new video, which shows snippets of his family life and love for his wife and daughter. The images of Gilbert with the most important ladies in his life provide a visual element to match the song's lyrics, which describe all the different situations when Gilbert's wife and daughter have left him at a loss for words.

"'Cause this angel hangs on every word I say / She's gettin' so much more from me than my last name," he sings in the chorus. "Everything and I can't hide it / She's got me at a loss for words / I guess I'm still learnin' / How to talk to girls."

Interspersed with performance shots, Gilbert's music video includes backstage scenes, with Amber walking hand in hand with him. In different scenes, Braylen joins in the fun, and we see the young family walking down the street together and hanging out at home.

"I've known Amber since we were kids," Gilbert explains. "I've been married to her for six years now and I'm still in awe of her. Then my daughter came along, and I realized I'm still struggling to find the right words to say to the girls I love."

Now two years old, Braylen was born in September 2019. Gilbert and Amber are also parents to a four-year-old son, Barrett.