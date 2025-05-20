Treat other people the way you want to be treated. Mom always told me that.

Apparently, people in Cumberland County like to spread a little kindness, and someone is noticing!

Bridgeton and Vineland have been named the kindest cities in New Jersey, according to a survey of over 3,000 travellers.

attachment-Bridgeton Park loading...

You're very kind, Bridgeton and Vineland

The two Cumberland County cities finished first and second in the poll, conducted by AMFM. The poll ranked people based on how strangers were treated in public: "Whether it’s a nod on a hiking trail, a 'good morning' at the coffee shop, or a friendly 'how ya doin'?’” in line at the grocery store. (Think of something like holding the door open at Wawa.)

Why does it matter how one treats strangers? Editors of the poll say, "Research shows that small social interactions with strangers can boost mood, reduce stress, and create a stronger sense of belonging. A quick smile or hello can be surprisingly powerful in helping people feel less isolated, even on their busiest days."

So, being nice is a good thing!

Get our free mobile app

Photo by little plant on Unsplash Photo by little plant on Unsplash loading...

Aloha from Hawaii

Nationwide, Hilo, Hawaii was ranked the #1 most friendly city in the USA. Conway, South Carolina, and Greer, South Carolina, finished 2nd and 3rd.

Bridgeton ranked #48 nationally, while Vineland checked in at #86.

Editors said Bridgeton has a "quiet friendliness." They also said, "At Bridgeton City Park, one of the largest municipal parks in the state, you’ll find families picnicking, joggers waving hello, and neighbors chatting like old friends. The town may fly under the radar, but the warmth here is unmistakable."

Bridgeton, who knew?

Here's what they said about Vineland: "From the locally loved Landis Avenue to the greenery of Giampietro Park, this is a place where folks greet you with warmth and are always ready to point out the best pizza joint or hidden gem in town."

Congratulations, Bridgeton and Vineland - you're very friendly! Your parents should be proud!

SOURCE: AMFM

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz