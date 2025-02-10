Bridgeton man charged for alleged NY-NJ human trafficking

A South Jersey man is facing charges in connection to alleged human trafficking.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says over the weekend following a month-long investigation, their officers along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the NJ Division of Criminal Justice, and the Bridgeton Police Department, arrested 37-year-old Moises Rodriguez-Martinez of Bridgeton.

He is facing the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree human trafficking

First-degree promoting organized street crime

Third-degree promoting prostitution

Investigators allege that Rodriguez-Martinez was organizing and overseeing a human trafficking ring by operating a brothel; they say two women, both over the age of 18, were kept inside an East Avenue residence for the purpose of performing paid sexual acts.

It is alleged that the women were trafficked from Queens, NY.

East Avenue in Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps East Avenue in Bridgeton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a press release,

Human trafficking is a form of modern day slavery which involves the exploitation of individuals to gain labor, services or commercial sex acts against their will.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or other acts of human trafficking, you are urged to call (856) 453-0486.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.