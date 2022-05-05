A man from Bridgeton has admitted to conspiring with others to obtain and distribute several kilos of cocaine and also for violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction on similar charges.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 40-year-old Lavinston Lamar pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court.

According to authorities,

Lamar admitted that from June 2020 through July 13, 2021, he conspired with Carl Lee Holloway, Marvin Murphy, and others, to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, with the intent to facilitate the sale of cocaine by Holloway to a third party for which Lamar would receive a cash payment from the third party. On July 13, 2021, Holloway met undercover agents in a hotel room in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Lamar and Murphy separately entered the hotel room with bags containing approximately $243,000. They briefly inspected one of the kilograms of cocaine previously brought into the room by undercover agents, after which agents entered the room and arrested Holloway, Lamar, and Murphy.

Holloway and Murphy are charged by complaint with the same conspiracy.

The conspiracy count to which Lamar pleaded guilty could land him in jail for up to 40 years with a $5 million fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 6th.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

