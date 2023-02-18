A man from Bridgeton was fatally shot in Millville late Friday night.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says officers with the Millville Police Department responded to the area of 4th and E Streets for a shots-fired call just after 10:30.

At the scene, officers found 33-year-old Lamont Jones, Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Jones was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he was pronounced dead.

4th and E Streets in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps 4th and E Streets in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

This shooting continues to be investigated by the Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCPO at (856) 332-6233.

