Bridgeton, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Millville Late Friday Night

Bridgeton, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Millville Late Friday Night

Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps / TSM Illustration

A man from Bridgeton was fatally shot in Millville late Friday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says officers with the Millville Police Department responded to the area of 4th and E Streets for a shots-fired call just after 10:30.

At the scene, officers found 33-year-old Lamont Jones, Jr., suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Jones was airlifted to Cooper Hospital in Camden where he was pronounced dead.

4th and E Streets in Millville NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

This shooting continues to be investigated by the Millville Police Department and the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCPO at (856) 332-6233.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

The 25 Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey

Filed Under: Bridgeton, Bridgeton NJ News, Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Millville, Millville NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3