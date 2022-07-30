Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton was fatally shot early Saturday morning and a search for two armed and dangerous suspects continues.

According to the Bridgeton Police Department, their officers were called to the Maple Gardens apartment complex off of South East Ave. at around 3 AM for a report of several people fighting and shots being fired.

There, cops found a victim, 36-year-old Herbert R. Lee, who was taken to Inspira Hospital in Bridgeton where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

Officers arrested one person at the apartment complex, 22-year-old Kvaughn Walker of Bridgeton, who was charged with possessing a handgun, however, authorities say he was not involved in the shooting.

Suspects identified

Following an investigation, police say arrest warrants were issued for 29-year-old Ryan A. Askins of Bridgeton (pictured) for murder and weapons offenses and 29-year-old Desmond L. Bethel, also of Bridgeton, for weapons offenses.

An additional charge of eluding police was also signed against Askins Saturday afternoon by Millville Police who, along with detectives, spotted him driving his 2011 Audi A6 in the city. Cops briefly chased the vehicle before ending the pursuit for safety reasons.

Armed and dangerous

Authorities say both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Det. Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

