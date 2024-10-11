A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck in Gloucester County Wednesday night.

The crash happened just before 8:00 in the Malaga section of Franklin Township near the busy intersection where Route 40 meets Delsea Drive and West Blvd.

Arriving officers found a person laying in the southbound lane of Delsea Drive and a white pick up truck with front end damage. Police say that truck "struck a pedestrian in the vehicle's lane of travel."

The pedestrian was transported to Cooper Hospital in Camden and last reported to be in critical condition.

Delsea Drive in Malaga NJ - Photo: Google Maps Delsea Drive in Malaga NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The truck driver was taken to Inspira Hospital in Elmer for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Cpl. J. Biener with the Franklin Township Police Department at (856) 694-1415.