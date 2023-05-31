An early morning crash in Winslow Township claimed the life of a 46-year-old Bridgeton man.



The accident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday along Norcross Road.

According to Winslow Township Police, a Lexus sedan being driven by Damion Cheeks veered roadway and crashed into a wooden fence and group of trees before flipping over.

Tragically, Cheeks was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reportedly, no other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured in the accident.

Police did not say whether distracted driving was a factor in the crash, or what may have caused Damion Cheeks to lose control of his car, but an investigation remains underway.

If you have any information to share with Winslow Twp. Police about this accident, please call 609-561-3300 and ask for Patrolman Liss.

We share our deepest condolences with Damion Cheeks' family at this heartbreaking time.

