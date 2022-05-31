Bridgeton Woman Dies in Boating Accident in Absecon Bay

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a boating mishap in the Absecon Bay Monday morning.

The Press of Atlantic City quotes New Jersey State Police as saying a boat capsized in Absecon Bay shortly before 8 am on Memorial Day.

According to the State Police Lisa M. Maxey, 56, died when the boat capsized. Four others on the boat were accounted for.

Get our free mobile app

The accident remains under investigation and no other details have been made available.

SOURCE: Press of Atlantic City

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.