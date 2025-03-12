Brigantine Farmers Market Named Best Farmers Market in USA

If you're going to go to just one farmer's market in South Jersey, you may want to just go to the best.

And the best, according to a new study, is the Brigantine Farmer's Market, held every Saturday from Memorial Day weekend through the Saturday after Labor Day.

Brigantine Farmers Market named one of the best in the whole country

In a review of farmers markets and flea markets nationwide, the Brigantine Farmers Market came in #10 nation-wide, out of 339!

The study, by Cloud ERP provider Priority Software, looked at events throughout the country which had at least 50 reviews on Tripadvisor.

The Brigantine Farmers Market had an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. 83.1% of the reviews were 5 stars.

The Brigantine Farmers Market was the only New Jersey event to make the Top 20.

Brigantine Farmers Market begins Memorial Day Weekend

Brigantine's weekly market takes place in the Brigantine Community School's parking lot.

Vendors can find an application to take part in the market on the event's website. The site says "If you farm, fish, harvest, or create items you wish to sell, you can apply to take part.

Market hours are each Saturday from 8am to noon.

The market also has a Facebook page.

