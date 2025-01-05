Brigantine Police Make Cocaine Bust
Perhaps if you're going to be committing crimes - well, allegedly committing crimes - you shouldn't do things to call attention to yourself.
This would include things like riding around in a New Jersey registered vehicle without a front license plate. That's a no-no and you could be stopped.
This guy was stopped.
Brigantine Police stop suspicious vehicle
Brigantine Police say one of their officers observed some suspicious activity in a local parking lot then spotted the car involved without a front plate.
The officer stopped the vehicle on Brigantine Boulevard, and became suspicious that those in the car may be involved in illegal activity.
The officer called for a K9 unit - one came from Galloway Township - and the dog searched around the vehicle. The dog keyed on narcotics odor and a search was performed.
The search found suspected cocaine and Codeine.
Arrest made
Following the search,police arrested Sharod Gillard-Twitty (27) of Middlesex, New Jersey. He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS - suspected Codeine. Gillard-Twittey was released on a summons pending a court date.
SOURCE: Brigantine Police Department
