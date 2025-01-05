Brigantine Police Make Cocaine Bust

Perhaps if you're going to be committing crimes - well, allegedly committing crimes - you shouldn't do things to call attention to yourself.

This would include things like riding around in a New Jersey registered vehicle without a front license plate. That's a no-no and you could be stopped.

This guy was stopped.

Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash Photo by Colin Davis on Unsplash loading...

Brigantine Police stop suspicious vehicle

Brigantine Police say one of their officers observed some suspicious activity in a local parking lot then spotted the car involved without a front plate.

The officer stopped the vehicle on Brigantine Boulevard, and became suspicious that those in the car may be involved in illegal activity.

The officer called for a K9 unit - one came from Galloway Township - and the dog searched around the vehicle. The dog keyed on narcotics odor and a search was performed.

The search found suspected cocaine and Codeine.

Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash Photo by Bermix Studio on Unsplash loading...

Arrest made

Following the search,police arrested Sharod Gillard-Twitty (27) of Middlesex, New Jersey. He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS - suspected Codeine. Gillard-Twittey was released on a summons pending a court date.

SOURCE: Brigantine Police Department

