Authorities say a man from Rio Grande is facing weapon and drug charges following a burglary investigation over the weekend in Wildwood.

Officers with the Wildwood Police Department responded to a motel in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue around lunchtime Sunday for the report of a burglary in progress. Cops say the owner of the property discovered several people inside of a unit without permission to be there.

During an investigation, a man identified as 32-year-old Jesus Aponte-Rosario of Rio Grande was stopped near the motel and detained as a person of interest, according to police.

They continue,

"Aponte-Rosario was eventually identified as one of the individuals involved and arrested for his actions. During the search of Aponte-Rosario, incident to the arrest, it was discovered that he was in possession of narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, and a weapon (knife)."

Aponte-Rosario has been charged with burglary, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of weapon (knife), possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was released on a summons.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

