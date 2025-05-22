Have you ever wondered how trash was disposed of before the modern-day garbage truck?

Most of us probably take curbside trash pickup for granted, but it really didn't start happening until sometime after World War II, and that was limited to bigger cities. For years, people had to take their trash to a landfill or trash dump.

Or, they burned it.

READ MORE: The fun and affordable Wildwood, New Jersey

Photo by Subhro Vision on Unsplash Photo by Subhro Vision on Unsplash loading...

Burn laws in New Jersey

Some younger people today may have never even smelled burning leaves. Do you remember the smell? Or, just the smell of people burning their yard waste, like grass clippings?

You don't usually smell it nowadays because it's mostly not allowed.

According to New Jersey Fire Codes, you can't burn leaves, yard waste, or trash anywhere in the state. It's illegal. "Open burning shall not be utilized for waste disposal purposes." Even farms can't burn excess plant life, unless they apply for a special permit - and that's only allowable in certain circumstances.

There are all sorts of regulations about open fires in New Jersey, and if you're going to start a fire for any purpose, it's a good idea to be aware of those laws.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz