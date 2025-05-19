Not only are we having fun, but we're saving money too!

Congratulations to Wildwood, New Jersey, on being named one of the Most Affordable Beach Trips on the East Coast!

Who doesn't love Wildwood?

Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority loading...

Another accolade for The Wildwoods

The beach is huge in Wildwood. The beach is free in Wildwood. That combination has helped the community score big in a recent ranking.

(Though the honor goes to Wildwood, it's really shared by The Wildwoods. The Wildwoods takes into account all the communities that make up the Island of Five Mile Beach: The City of Wildwood, North Wildwood, West Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and Diamond Beach.)

Wildwood has been named one of the Top 5 Most Affordable Beach Trips on the East Coast. The honor comes from Nasdaq.com. Also on the list are Virginia Beach, Virginia; Ocean City, Maryland; Wareham, Massachusetts; and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The website points out that all five locations offer sun, sand, and savings.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: Every night is Family Night in Wildwood.

Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority loading...

What makes Wildwood so special?

Here's what Nasdaq.com says about Wildwood:

"The Jersey Shore has a wild reputation, but your time in Wildwood will only be as crazy as you make it. You could have a downright cozy time on this five-mile island, playing volleyball, creating sandcastles in the white sand, or simply taking a relaxing nap under your beach umbrella."

No beach tags are a great draw, as is the boardwalk, the rides, the fun and games, and the food.

Congratulations to Wildwood. We're looking forward to another great summer!

Ride or Regret: 12 Wildwood Attractions You Need To Ride This Summer Summer is NEVER complete without a ride on some of your boardwalk favorites. Nobody does it better than Morey's Piers in Wildwood. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal | Sam Wood