Busted: 2 Mays Landing Men Arrested on Burglary Charges
If you were the victim of a burglary or theft in Hamilton Township in 2024, Hamilton Township Police may have just arrested the guys responsible.
Hamilton Township Police arrest two
Hamilton Township Police say they've wrapped up an investigation into a string of robberies in the Weymouth section of the township. The robberies were reported in the summer of 2024 - and reports continued into the fall.
Police say a 39-year-old Mays Landing man and his accomplice are responsible.
Joseph Stansberry was arrested by police on November 24th, along with Thomas Turner, 49 of Mays Landing.
Both men have been sitting in the Atlantic County Jail on theft and weapons charges.
Now, an investigation has determined the two are responsible for a string of robberies from the summer and fall.
Charges filed
Hamilton Township Police say Stansbery has been charged with the following:
- 3 counts of Burglary
- 4 counts of Theft
- Receiving stolen property
- Being a certain person not to possess a weapon
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
Turner is facing these charges:
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of a handgun
- Possession of hollow point ammunition
- Unlawful possession of a weapon
- Possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose
- Being a certain person not to possess a weapon
The police say the charges wrap up their investigation. If you have questions about property theft, you should contact the police.
SOURCE: Hamilton Township Police Department.
