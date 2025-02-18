Motorists in South Jersey will need to rework their driving plans as a historic drawbridge on a very busy highway will be closed for the next three months.

Bridge opened to vehicular traffic in 1939

It hasn't lifted for boat traffic since the 1960s while two others in the area remain operational

Bridge features two very unique 96-foot-tall towers

Officials with the NJDOT say the Route 130/Crown Point Road Drawbridge over Oldmans Creek in Logan Township, Gloucester County, is scheduled to be closed and detoured in both directions beginning Tuesday, February 18th, for preventative maintenance and painting.

Route 130 will be closed in both directions between Porcupine Road/CR 643 in Oldmans Twp., Salem County, and Center Square Road/CR 620 in Logan Twp., Gloucester County, and detours will be posted.

Route 130/Crown Point Road Drawbridge over Oldmans Creek in Logan Township, Gloucester County NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Route 130/Crown Point Road Drawbridge over Oldmans Creek in Logan Township, Gloucester County NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

This section of Route 130 not only serves local drivers near the Delaware River, but also as a bypass for those wishing to not use either Interstate 295 or the New Jersey Turnpike between the Delaware Memorial Bridge and the Woodbury area.

This work is part of a $16.4 million federally-funded project that will do preventative maintenance and make improvements to drawbridges throughout the state.

Route 130/Crown Point Road Drawbridge over Oldmans Creek in Logan Township, Gloucester County NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Route 130/Crown Point Road Drawbridge over Oldmans Creek in Logan Township, Gloucester County NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

The Oldmans Creek Drawbridge is expected to be closed through the end of this spring.