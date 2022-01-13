UPDATE 1/14/22: Naquan Lindsey has been found and is safe. Our original report is below.

Authorities in Camden County are asking for your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Winslow Township -- again.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Winslow Township Police Department Chief George Smith say Naquan Lindsey was reported missing on Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

He is described as a 5’ 4” black male, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and a dark complexion.

UPDATE 1/13/22:

Authorities say Naquan Lindsey was spotted around 6:45 PM Wednesday at 9th and Ferry Streets in Camden. He was last seen on that night wearing a black hoodie or jacket with a red or dark orange hood and cuffs around the wrist. He was wearing black and white sneakers and has a light-colored, white, or tan ski mask.

This is not the first time that Lindsey has gone missing. Just two months ago on November 10th, cops were out looking for the boy; he was located the same day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Camden County Central Communications tip line at (856) 783-4900.