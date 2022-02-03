A Camden County man faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine after federal authorities say he has admitted to selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger says 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances.

According to court documents,

Colon, who is not a medical provider, used the identities of doctors with whom he worked to make and sell fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances, including Oxycodone, Adderall, Percocet, and Xanax. Colon sometimes met his customers in person with a prescription pad to sell the fraudulent prescriptions for cash. He also submitted fraudulent prescriptions electronically to pharmacies in exchange for electronic payments from his customers.

Colon allegedly told his customers on how to fill the fraudulent prescriptions and he also handled phone calls from the pharmacies that questioned the validity of those prescriptions.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 7th.

