Another day, another accolade for some great Atlantic City eats!

A website has named the best 14 places to get an Italian Sub - and one of those places is a classic eatery in Atlantic City!

Website Calls Out White House Subs For Great Italian Subs

White House Subs in Atlantic City is an institution! The place has been around forever - and it's a stop for the famous and non-famous alike when they visit Atlantic City.

Now, yet another website has name White House the best place for the Italian Sub.

The editors of TastingTable has put White House on it's list of The Best 14 Italian Subs in the US.

About White House Subs, TastingTable says, "White House has made it clear that there's a big focus on consistency... The super-fresh bread is big deal for many people, and it's sourced from a local bakery and delivered multiple times a day. You'll get to watch as generous portions of cold cuts and onions are piled on, and the old-school atmosphere here makes the subs not just a sub, but an experience. It's a highly recommended, must-try classic, and although you'll have to plan on waiting, it's worth it."

Yes, you'll often see a line outside this Atlantic City staple's main location on Artic Avenue in Atlantic City. A second location can be found inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in the city.

A Philadelphia Sub Shop Also Made the List

TastingTable also included Paesano's in Philadelphia on it's Best Italian Subs list.

As I mentioned earlier, White House's Italian Sub is actually #3 on my local list, following just behind the subs I've had from Ernest & Sons in Brigantine, and Pete's Subs in Egg Harbor Township. More about my sub rankings here.

