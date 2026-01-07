Do you have some specific words that you try to live by?

What's your advice for living in South Jersey in 2026?

We asked local residents for their one-sentence advice for the new year, and they came through!

What's Some Good Advice for 2026?

We asked locals to come up with some one-sentence advice to live by, and we got some great answers! Let's go!

"Get a dog!" - Ellen from Galloway.

"Either accept people for who they are and go with it, or accept that you can’t and move on." - Barbie in Folsom.

"No one can change yesterday nor is anyone guaranteed tomorrow so make today a good day." - Jim from Somers Point.

"Be kind." - Jamie, Galloway.

"It is what it is!" Jaimie, Galloway.

"Its OK to prepare for tomorrow, but live for today." Courtney, from Folsom.

"Be Kind and Humble." Rob in Cedarville.

More Great Advice for 2026

"One day at a time, tomorrow isn't promised, yesterday's gone." - Lucinda.

"Use your turn signal!" - Kathy. (We second that!)

"Put the device down and be present." - Jody. (Except for when you're reading this.....)

"Buy the beach house." - Dina (YES!)

"Laugh more!" - Connie.

"Live life to its fullest, tomorrow isn’t promised!!" - Rhonda

"Stock up on essentials, cause sh*t is going to hit the fan." - CW

What's your one-sentence advice for the new year? Let us know in the comments - and, Happy New Year!

