A Camden man could be sentenced to a number of years in prison for punching a woman in the mouth while a house was on fire.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says after a three-day trial, a jury found 46-year-old Bruce White guilty of one count of third-degree aggravated assault.

Evidence presented at trial showed that on June 20th, 2022, officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on the 800 block of Elm Street in Camden. There, cops saw White punch a defenseless 57-year-old woman from Camden in the mouth with a closed fist.

White was arrested at the scene and the woman suffered a broken jaw.

800 block of Elm Street in Camden NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Authorities say their investigation revealed White believed a baseless rumor that the victim had started the house fire.

White faces up to five years in state prison when he is sentenced on May 16th.