Camden, NJ, man guilty of punching woman in the mouth while house burned
A Camden man could be sentenced to a number of years in prison for punching a woman in the mouth while a house was on fire.
Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says after a three-day trial, a jury found 46-year-old Bruce White guilty of one count of third-degree aggravated assault.
Evidence presented at trial showed that on June 20th, 2022, officers and firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire on the 800 block of Elm Street in Camden. There, cops saw White punch a defenseless 57-year-old woman from Camden in the mouth with a closed fist.
White was arrested at the scene and the woman suffered a broken jaw.
Authorities say their investigation revealed White believed a baseless rumor that the victim had started the house fire.
White faces up to five years in state prison when he is sentenced on May 16th.
10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal