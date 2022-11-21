Can Anything Be Done About The Stray Cats In Mays Landing, NJ?

This subject may be hard for some animal lovers to discuss, but it's a long overdue one for one specific town in Atlantic County.

It breaks my heart to see all of the feral cats roaming around Mays Landing. I live near the Hamilton Mall right off the Black Horse Pike and there are always cats prowling around the various parking lots within that section of town. This isn't a new issue, either.

I've noticed more cats darting through traffic while living in Atlantic County than I ever did living closer to Philadelphia. Now, I'm not sure if there's more of an issue with dumping unwanted kittens in this area or what, but I know I'm not the only one saddened by this.

People have even expressed their desperation for something to be done about the situation on social media. There are a few groups within the area that try to get the strays neutered for a cheap rate. Unfortunately, thanks to inflation, those rates aren't that cheap anymore. That means that the various trap-neuter-return groups already set up in the area are facing yet another obstacle in the midst of trying to do right by these cats and their neighborhoods.

This might be the point where you're asking yourself "why can't animal control get involved?" Well, the cold hard truth about that is some people just don't want to see innocent critters euthanized simply because they exist. Why should the strays get put down just because they're strays? The problem is that the town can't have all these strays reproducing. So, if there's a way to control the population via TNR, that's one way to handle it.

So, what can be done? Should it come out of our tax dollars? Who knows what the answer is? For now, if you or anyone you know can help local TNR (trap-neuter-release) groups within the area get some of these kitties fixed, that'd be a big help to the community!

