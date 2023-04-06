So, it really happened. The Mary Jane is officially legal here in the Garden State now.

How do you feel about it? Personally, I don't feel like there's much of a difference between now and before it was legalized. The main difference is our tax dollars aren't necessarily being spent on housing someone that went to jail for marijuana paraphernalia or for being caught with weed in their possession.

Honestly, I believe it's better this way. Now, dispensaries can open and it can be taxed just like tobacco products are. Now, are there people that disagree with me on this matter? Of course. But, don't come at me with the whole "marijuana is a gateway drug" argument. Sorry, fam. That's just not the reality.

Get our free mobile app

There's still some work that needs to be done regarding the way the legal selling and distribution of marijuana is handled, but the state will get there in due time.

That does bring up a good question, though, regarding who can legally partake and who can't. For example, are truck drivers legally allowed to smoke marijuana? They're not allowed to have alcohol in their systems while on the job, so no, they can't test positive for THC, either.

The question holds even more weight when it comes to police officers. They're allowed to have a beer or another type of alcoholic beverage when not on the job. Are they allowed to partake in the gonja when they're not on the clock?

According to legislation passed a few months ago, police officers are, in fact, allowed to use marijuana recreationally when not on duty. They would only be tested if they were suspected of use while on the job. Other than that, the same rules apply to them as to the average citizen.

So, to answer the question, should they be allowed to partake? Honestly, that should be left up to each individual officer, don't you think? Just like when choosing to partake in alcohol consumption. They're all grown adults. They can make adult decisions. They also are responsible for knowing their limits, just like the rest of us.

Source: App.com

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show.